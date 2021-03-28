BRANSON- Despite travel challenges due to COVID-19, all Branson, Missouri attractions are open and prepared for visitors to experience a spring break unlike any other.
The city sits in the southwest corner of the state and holds a wide variety of popular tourist attractions, including the ever-popular 1880s-style theme park Silver Dollar City.
According to the Taney County Health Department, the county as a whole has had 3,104 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 11. The New York Times categorizes it as a “high-risk” area.
However, risk of infection seems to pose no obstacle for visitors. Tara Headley, a manager at Residence Inn Branson, said the hotel is experiencing one of the biggest increases in visitors in five years.
“We’re 100% full, it’s been that way for two weeks,” she said. “Everybody has cabin fever, they’re eager to get out.”
Headley said the hotel has maintained practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Masks are required, hand sanitizer is placed throughout the hotel, pool and breakfast areas are restricted and housekeeping cleans high-traffic areas such as doorknobs and public restrooms every 30 minutes.
Other popular Branson attractions, such as Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center, said they take similar precautions. Both require masks in accordance with the Branson City mask mandate, effective through May 24. They also require social distancing.
Silver Dollar City, which largely operates in the outdoors, has found creative ways to work around pandemic challenges outside of the typical regulations.
“We got better at … bringing indoor stages to the outdoors,” said Lisa Rau, director of publicity for the company. “We really excelled at that.”
The theme park was able to operate in a limited capacity last year, and moved indoor attractions outside with newly-built stages and festivals. It also found particular success with the White Water water park and campgrounds; both offer exclusively outdoor attractions where there is a reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Rau said that Silver Dollar City properties usually see 2.1 million visitors in a year, and that they had half the amount of visitors last year. Now, she said, attendance ranges from 10,000 to 14,000 people on a sunny day.
The properties maintain social distancing and required masking through the use of a “Mask Patrol” that enforces the rules. Visitors are screened through a temperature check and a quick survey before entering the park.
Although the number of vaccinations in Missouri is increasing, Rau predicts that the annual amount of visitors to the park will remain the same as last year because of its safety precautions.
“As long as we’re in a true pandemic,” she said, “these regulations are in place.”