CALLAWAY – With $5.2 million in CARES Act money, Callaway County has put about one-third of it towards education.
The county’s presiding commissioner, Gary Jungermann, said when they received the money back in March, the key was to figure out how to spend it in ways that made in-person learning safe.
“We focused on how to try to keep them in school, but we also, in the back of our mind, knew that the inevitable could happen, and we’d have to go home,” Jungermann said.
First, the county bought thermal temperature cameras for every school in the district, which cost $257,650.
South Callaway R-II Superintendent Kevin Hillman said every student and staff member has to pass through this camera to detect whether or not they have a temperature before going into the school.
The county sent Westminster College and William Woods University $120,000 each. They also sent K-12 schools $100 per student. This allowed the school districts to spend the money however they saw fit. Between the checks and the cameras, this added up to over half a million dollars across the county.
About $83,000 came to South Callaway schools. Hillman said the district spent a lot of it on cleaning supplies, PPE and sanitizer.
“Every school is doing so much more with disinfecting products and products that cost a lot more money than things that they were using in the past,” Hillman said.
The county also spent almost $500,000 helping Fulton, New Bloomfield and North Callaway with technology, meal transportation and PPE. Jungermann said the district was already set up for virtual learning, but mobile internet hotspots were one of the bigger obstacles.
“The schools were set up pretty good,” Jungermann said. “Hotspots were the biggest issue probably because in a rural county such as we are, internet services get a little tough in certain areas.”
He said the county put a plan together in case the pandemic got really bad, and the school had to shift to fully remote learning.
“We had worked out some agreements with the local internet providers to put drops in at different locations,” he said. “But thank goodness, so far, we haven’t had to do that.”
Some of the area’s school districts have had to go online at times.
“We have had one time that the entire district for five and a half days had to go remote, and a second time for the high school only for another four days,” Hillman said.
Hillman said going remote wasn’t too problematic for South Callaway because the district started using iPads eight or nine years ago. However, he feels that kids learn better when they can learn in-person.
“We try very hard to be in-person any way that we can because we do feel like there’s a certain percentage of our students who really struggle to get all the education and learning that they need in a remote setting,” Hillman said. “They need to be at school.”
With a bit of CARES Act money left, Jungermann said the county will continue to spend it as needed until Dec. 30.