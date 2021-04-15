COLUMBIA - As vaccine access continues to expand in Missouri and across the country, the question on whether businesses can require employers and customers to show vaccination proof is up for debate.
Proponents of requiring proof believe it will help combat the spread of COVID-19, while opponents believe it's a violation of personal freedom and an encroachment on privacy.
Elizabeth Pendo, a professor of law at St. Louis University in the Center for Health Law Studies, said in general, businesses can require employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
However, there are exceptions that employers need to be aware of, to not require proof of vaccination.
"Other than disability based under the ADA, there are also religious objections and are recognized under Title Seven, which is a discrimination law for the employer for employment," Pendo said. "Generally, it covers a variety of characteristics, it doesn't cover disability but the ADA covers disability so as long as they consider reasonable accommodations with disability, and religious reasons."
COVID-19 vaccines were given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which creates unresolved legal questions on vaccine requirements. This is because EUA requires people receive information about the option of choosing to get the vaccine or not.
Pendo also said the law surrounding businesses requiring customers to show proof of vaccination is murkier.
"There's no specific law on what exactly a business can ask a customer," Pendo said.
However, the same exceptions apply to customers that apply to employees for not having to show proof. These exceptions would be more difficult for customers to prove and thus harder for business to actually enforce with customers.
As of now, the issue of requiring proof of vaccination is still up in the air. For that reason, businesses have turned to strongly encouraging vaccination instead of requiring it.
Governor Mike Parson has said he won't require vaccine passports in Missouri, but is open to private business requiring them if they choose to do so.
The Missouri House of Representatives has taken this a step further and passed a bill that would ban business entities from requiring customers to provide documentation for certifying COVID-19 vaccination to receive service from a business.
The bill has now been sent to the Senate.