Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches and sleet accumulations around one quarter of an inch. Ice accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch are possible in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow and ice on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. &&