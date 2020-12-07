JEFFERSON CITY-- Capital City High School paraprofessional James Coy, 71, has died of COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Jefferson City School District.
Coy died on Dec. 3 at SSM Health-St. Mary's, due to COVID-19 complications, according to his obituary.
He was a paraprofessional, or teacher's aide, at Capital City High School and had been with the district since 2010.
The district said in a release that Coy "adored his students and was known for loading up on everyone's favorite bubblegum flavors and getting extra desserts at lunch. His co-workers at school became his second family over the past decade and he loved them dearly."
JCSD will provide guidance to staff members through the Employee Assistance Program during this time.
According to the obituary, Coy was a 1967 graduate of Helias High School and a 1971 graduate of St. Benedicts.
He is survived by his wife Linda, three children, two grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Private family services will be held in the spring.