JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center has adjusted its visitor policy and has postponed elective surgeries and endoscopies following the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri.
Effective Monday, Jan. 17, only one visitor will be allowed per day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors will not be allowed in COVID positive patient rooms unless it's an end-of-life situation or other special accommodations have been made. Obstetric patients can have one visitor and COVID positive patients in the Family Maternity Center can also have one visitor.
Pediatric patients can have two parents or guardians with them, but emergency room patients regardless of age may have one visitor.
All visitors will be screened upon entry and must wear a mask at all times.
The Outpatient Services entry is closed for the time being, so visitors must enter through the main entrance of the Physician Office Building or Hospital/Emergency entrance where screeners are located.
The hospital will also postpone all elective endoscopies and surgeries starting Monday due to the effect COVID cases has had on staff and inpatient bed availability, a news release said.
Elective surgeries, according to CRMC, are regarded as not necessary to prevent permanent physical impairment, loss of life, loss of limb, loss of vision or life-threatening physiological deterioration up to six weeks.
CRMC staff will contact those who need to reschedule.