JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center is amending its visitation policy, effective Monday.
The hospital will now allow two visitors per patient during visiting hours, which are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Visitation is still prohibited for COVID-19 patients, unless granted an exception.
Two visitors are also allowed to accompany patients in the clinic setting.
The emergency department and the intensive care unit will continue to allow only one visitor per patient.
Capital Region will continue to screen visitors upon entry. Visitors must wear a mask at all times.