JEFFERSON CITY – Capital Region Medical Center (CRMC) opened a vaccination clinic at the Capital Mall on Saturday.
The mall offered up an empty storefront off of Country Club Drive that used to house a Party City as the clinic location. Appointments were available for all CRMC patients 16 and older.
Now that Missouri has entered Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan, more residents were eligible for an appointment on Saturday. One local woman who didn’t qualify for the vaccine until Phase 3 received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.
“It gives me common reassurance,” Cole County resident June Kelley said. “I think that it’s a very important step to get done for all of us.”
One Jefferson City resident said he took the step to getting his first dose of the vaccine Saturday in order to protect his family.
“I just had a beautiful baby girl," John Burton said. "So she’s four months. So really, I just want to do what’s best, keep her safe."
Burton also said he believes that vaccinating himself brings the community one step closer to fully returning to normal.
“My daughter, I want to take her out," he said. "I want her to see the world and stuff like that. So I mean, it’s just one step in the process."
Cole County resident Wyn Kelley, another vaccine recipient, said he signed up to receive his first dose Saturday in order to protect himself and his wife.
Kelley said he still feels uncertain about the effectiveness of the vaccine, but wants to avoid possible severe respiratory effects of the virus if he tested positive.
“That’s why I felt a little more motivated to want to get it,” he said.
In a press release, the Cole County Health Department said vaccinations will be available at this clinic location for all Missouri residents beginning Monday.
Appointments will be available Mondays through Thursdays of each week from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at no charge. As vaccine supply increases, walk-in hours may be added. The clinic currently hopes to distribute 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week.
To make a vaccination appointment at this location, click here.