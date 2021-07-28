JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center (CRMC) has started a COVID-19 testing process for patients who do not have a primary care provider.
With the increasing COVID-19 cases and need for testing, CRMC hopes to offload the amount of patients going to the emergency rooms and urgent care for testing.
CRMC ask individuals to avoid emergency rooms and urgent cares unless you are experiencing a health emergency.
Patients without a primary care provider seeking testing can call the triage line Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to be evaluated for testing.
Testing will be provided by appointment only at the outpatient entrance of the hospital, 1125 Madison Street.
Patients who are established with a primary care provider should reach out to their provider to receive an order for a COVID-19 Testing.