JEFFERSON CITY- Capital Regional Medical Center has relaxed its visitor policies, according to a Facebook post from the hospital Friday.
CRMC cited declines of the COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations for the shift toward "pre-pandemic operations." According to the state's dashboard, Cole County has a rate of 13.7 per 100,000 people.
Clinics, outpatient services and all inpatient areas are now allowed two visitors during visitor hours, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The outpatient services entrance has also reopened. Upon entry, a thermal scan kiosk will conduct a screening for COVID.
Patients, staff and visitors must continue wearing masks in patient care areas, CRMC said.
More details on CRMC's visitor policies and hours can be found on its website.