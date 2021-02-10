JEFFERSON CITY- Capital Region Medical Center will allow two visitors per patient during visitor hours starting Thursday, Feb. 11.
Two visitors will also be allowed to accompany patients in the clinic setting. One visitor will be allowed for the emergency department.
According to a press release from Capital Region, visitor hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Visitation is still prohibited for COVID-19 patients in the ICU and receiving care in the COVID-19 units.
Visitors will be screened upon entry and must wear a mask at all times.
For more information on the policy, click here.