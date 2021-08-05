JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center has updated its visitor policies as COVID cases continue to increase.
Effective Friday, Aug. 6, the hospital said patients may have one support person during visitor hours, which are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visitors will be asked to leave by 7 p.m.
Visitors will not be allowed in COVID positive patient rooms, unless it is an end of life situation or other special accommodations have been made.
COVID positive patients in the Family Maternity Center, Emergency Room patients, clinic patients and patients receiving outpatient services can have one visitor.
Pediatric patients in clinic settings can have two parents/guardians accompanying them.
All visitors will be screened upon entry. Masks are required at all times while in Capital Region facilities. Visitors are also asked to remain in the room of the patient they are with or in a designated waiting area.
For more on the hospital's policies, visit its website.