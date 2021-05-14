COLUMBIA - The CDC updated its guidelines for fully vaccinated people Thursday.
The institution changed its guidelines on masks and social distancing. Now, fully vaccinated people can now start taking their masks off indoors and outside.
Boone County recently lifted the COVID-19 restrictions as well. Residents of the county are excited to see more faces and smiles again.
Katie Nichols said it’s nice to see people outside again.
“It's really nice to see people smile and to interact with each other. Like with the masks, people were hidden,” Nichols said.
Other residents were happy as well. Gayle Rich said this makes people seem more friendly.
“It's nice. People can see others faces,” Rich said. “So some people don't seem as afraid of strangers.”
Austin Roberts, another resident, said it’s good to get out of the house.
“I mean, it kind of makes me happier that more people are getting out and about instead of being locked up in home and having your mind everywhere. It's honestly, it’s a lot better seeing people out.”
For more info on CDC regulations, head to their website.