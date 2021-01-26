COLUMBIA -- Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, international passengers traveling to the United States will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the CDC.
Documentation will need to show the passenger was tested no more than three days before their departure.
The CDC issued the order on Jan. 12, with it going into effect on Jan. 26.
MU international student Mariana Labatte said the news of the order was a "light at the end of the tunnel."
Labatte is a senior from São Paulo, Brazil, studying journalism at MU. She typically goes home every year to celebrate Christmas with her family, but this year that wasn't the case.
"With the pandemic and both my parents working in health care, it just didn't seem like the best time to be traveling," Labatte said.
In addition to fears of potential COVID-19 spread, Labatte's family had to deal with Brazil-U.S. travel bans that prevented them from coming to the states.
This CDC order changes that.
"If you were traveling to the states from Brazil, you had to first do a 14-day quarantine in Mexico," Labatte said. "People don't know just how expensive that part of the trip is."
Labatte said if the CDC order is sustained, travel for her family would be much more manageable, as a negative COVID-19 result would bypass the need for a quarantine period.
This order introduces the rise of vaccine passports in the states. Just two days after the CDC originally announced the order earlier this month, American Airlines announced it would be the first U.S. airline company to introduce health passports for international travelers. American began putting the app to use on Jan. 23.
President Biden and his administration are currently working on reenacting the international travel bans former President Trump lifted at the end of his term.
If those bans are put back in place, U.S. international students like Labatte would not be able to see their families for an even longer period of time.