The CDC announced plans to relax mask-wearing guidelines. The new approach involves a new tool called COVID-19 Community Levels, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.
People living in countries at the "low" level will be advised that they do not need to wear a mask indoors. Those in counties under the "medium" level will be asked to talk to their doctor about masking indoors. People living in counties at the "high" level will be advised that they should wear mask indoors.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told KOMU 8 the CDC has implemented thresholds as a determinant for actions taken.
"We created (the thresholds) based on their ability to be predictive of ICU stays, hospitalizations, and deaths in 3-6 weeks in the future so that we could take action," Walensky said.
Walensky also said the CDC is looking at 3 specific factors.
"We are looking at fraction of hospitalizations that are COVID, we are looking at number of admissions per 100,000 that are COVID, and we are also looking at cases," Walensky said.
The thresholds created correspond with different colors that reflect the amount of strain on the community's healthcare system.
"All of that leads us into 3 different colors: green, yellow, and orange. Those colors reflect low, medium, and high community levels," Walensky said. "Those levels then get matched to our guidance."
According to the information released by the CDC, more than 70% of the U.S. population is in a location with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.