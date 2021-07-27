COLUMBIA − In Tuesday's announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages all people to wear masks inside certain public places in areas where transmission is high, regardless of vaccination status.
This change to the CDC's masking guidance Monday is consistent with the public health advisory published earlier this month by the city of Columbia and reiterated Tuesday in a tweet.
The CDC changed their masking guidance today to encourage all people to wear masks inside public places in areas where transmission is high. This change is consistent with the Public Health Advisory we published earlier this month: https://t.co/BowmnCQpq1 https://t.co/A7wU3FvmWi— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 27, 2021
The Public Health and Human Services' Public Information Specialist Sara Humm says at this point, there is no plan to reinstate a health order.
However, the city emphasizes it’s important that community members do everything possible to protect themselves and each other, regardless of vaccination status.
"We all may need to change the way we're taking those risk mitigation efforts and do what we can to keep ourselves and keep each other safe and healthy," Humm said.
This includes small things like masking in highly transmissible areas, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.
"As a reminder, no vaccine is 100% effective; however, the COVID-19 vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death," the health department said in a press release earlier this month.
The United States now has a high level of community transmission due to #COVID19 cases rapidly increasing in some parts of the country. Learn more about the levels of community transmission across the U.S. on CDC’s COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/cROqLRIcgJ. pic.twitter.com/PQAz68xvVG— CDC (@CDCgov) July 27, 2021
On July 7, when the health department issued the advisory, Boone County's active cases were at 333 and the five-day average was 24.2.
At this time, there are 620 active cases and the five-day average is 55. That's nearly a 100 active case decrease from Friday.
"From the numbers that we have, we do see that 90% or more of those new positive cases are people who are not fully vaccinated," Humm said. "So that's pretty telling for folks who have not yet gotten vaccinated that it seems they are at a much higher risk."
Humm says for those folks who are vaccinated, to think about how they can continue to advocate for others in their lives getting the vaccine and have those conversations about why it's important to get vaccinated.
