FAYETTE − Central Methodist University has delayed the start of its spring semester after the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state and nation, according to a news release.
CMU said in-person classes will now begin on Monday, Jan. 24. Online classes will still begin as originally scheduled on Jan. 18.
“We’re taking these steps to keep our students and our employees safe,” Provost Rita Gulstad said in a news release. “We’re excited to have everyone back on campus and get the semester started.”
CMU also said it has reinstated its mandatory indoor mask policy, including at athletic events.