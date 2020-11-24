COLE COUNTY - Reporting COVID-19 numbers has been a straightforward process for many health departments in mid-Missouri. When the department is alerted to a positive case, they report it on the day they receive it.
"Correct, that hasn't changed. That's the way we do diseases all across the board," Melanie Hutton with the Cooper County Health Department said.
In Cole County, they're changing that process.
Now, rather than recording the positive case on the day it was reported, the case is recorded on the day the test was administered.
Cole County Health Department is closed for the week and unavailable for comment, but other health departments, like Boone County, say this isn't a bad idea.
"If you want to characterize what's actually happening in the community you do it by the test," Scott Clardy, Assistant Director with the Columbia/ Boone County Health Department said.
This can lead to some confusion though. On Thursday of this past week, the Cole County Health Department reported just two new cases. On Monday when new numbers were released, those two cases were corrected to 69 new cases.
"I worry about that a lot because we have the same thing happen here," Clardy said. "We could have a case, three cases on Friday and by Monday, Friday's numbers are up to 60 or 100."
Even though the system can be confusing, Clardy said it's better to do it this way.
"It can absolutely be confusing, you know, there's no two ways around it," he said. "But when you look at it, when you look at the purpose being to identify what's occurring in the community, then actually the best way to do that is to look at it by date of test."
KOMU 8 reached out to the Cole County Health Department multiple times for a comment but did not hear back.
To read Tuesday's daily COVID-19 live blog, click here.