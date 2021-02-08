COLUMBIA - House Democrats are preparing to unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child.
As a part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, this would be the enhanced Child Tax Credit Bill.
According to the piece of legislation, it would provide $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child between the ages of 5 and 17. These tax payments would also be available to families every month starting in July.
The Child Tax Credit Bill will fully benefit single parents earning up to $75,000 annually and couples earning up to $150,000. Prior to this proposal, the current Child Tax Credit provided up to $2,000 per child under the age of 17.
The current Child Tax Credit provided one payment annually. However, in a report published in 2019, the Federal Reserve found that 40% of all Americans struggle to cover an unexpected $400 expense. This monthly disbursement of the proposed tax relief would allow families to cover these unexpected expenses better.
While this tax credit, as proposed, intends to run from July 2021 to July 2022, there has already been talk of pushing this bill to be permanent. This proposal could have a long-term positive impact on the U.S. economy as the U.S. has been criticized over its lack of funding on its children compared to other developed nations.
President Biden noted that the proposal would reduce the amount of poverty among Black families by one third and the Hispanic household by nearly 40%.
"All told, the American Rescue Plan would lift 12 million Americans out of poverty and cut child poverty in half. That's 5 million children lifted out of poverty," Biden said in a statement last month.
While this proposal is getting prepared to be unveiled today, the bill has a chance to be backed by bipartisan support. Republicans, too, have been working on a variant of a stimulus package that would encourage Americans to have more children while reducing child poverty rates.