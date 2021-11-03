JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has adopted the CDC's recommendation for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine for children age 5-11 is a smaller dose (10 µg), which is a third of the dosage for individuals 12 years and older (30 µg). The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart, for all eligible individuals.
In a press release, DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf explained that as a parent himself, he understands the concerns that come with vaccinating young children.
"It is important to make an informed decision based on factual, scientific information, not what is available in a social media feed. I highly encourage parents to discuss their child’s vaccination with their pediatrician or trusted medical professional," Kauerauf said.
In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children age 5-11.
Vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The side affects should go away in a few days and the most common one was a sore arm.
Distribution of just over 116,000 pediatric doses across the state began earlier this week, with federal plans to scale up to full capacity over the next two weeks, according to the press release.
Providers operating under the state’s standing orders should follow the guidance as written for COVID-19 vaccine administration for children age 5-11.