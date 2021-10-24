Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 531 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ANDREW AUDRAIN BARRY BARTON BATES BENTON BOONE BUCHANAN CALDWELL CALLAWAY CAMDEN CARROLL CASS CEDAR CHARITON CHRISTIAN CLAY CLINTON COLE COOPER CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DAVIESS DEKALB DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE GENTRY GREENE GRUNDY HENRY HICKORY HOWARD HOWELL IRON JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON KNOX LACLEDE LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MARIES MARION MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NEWTON OREGON OSAGE OZARK PETTIS PHELPS PIKE PLATTE POLK PULASKI RALLS RANDOLPH RAY REYNOLDS SALINE SHANNON SHELBY ST. CHARLES ST. CLAIR ST. LOUIS STONE SULLIVAN TANEY TEXAS VERNON WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT MISSOURI INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ST. LOUIS CITY