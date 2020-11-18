City of Columbia to discuss how COVID-19 relief funding should be spent

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission will meet Wednesday night to discuss how federal funding for COVID-19 relief efforts should be spent.
The City of Columbia received an award letter granting the city an additional $737,588 at the end of September. The funding comes from the CARES Act, Round three Community Development Block Grant funding. These funds were allocated by Congress at the end of March in response to the impact of COVID-19.
The Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission conducted a survey earlier this fall to receive community input on how the funding should be spent. The commission will discuss these survey results on Wednesday evening.
The survey showed respondents rated rent assistance, mortgage and utility assistance as the highest priorities to be addressed with the funding.
City of Columbia Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole explained how the funding will help the community.
"This funding will be really critical to our low to moderately low income households that need help maintaining their rent payment and utility bills," Cole said. "It will also help the broader community because it circulates dollars back into our economy."
270 Columbia residents responded to the survey. They were asked a series of questions rating the importance of housing and community development priorities with the funding.
The survey results showed 50.6% of respondents rated providing financial rent, mortgage and utility assistance to low income households as "Very High" importance, the highest rating possible.
The survey further showed 47% of participants rated providing additional support for homeless shelters as "Very High" importance. 47.4% of respondents rated providing food security for low income households as "Very High" importance.
Columbia residents who apply for financial assistance through the Round 3 funding may see that funding in February or March of 2021, according to Randy Cole.
"We've already allocated funds through the first round of allocation to the Voluntary Action Center, so if people need assistance now, I would refer them to where we've already put funds," Cole said.
The next step in the timeline for the Round 3 CDBG funding is a council report and update on funding priorities. That update will happen on Dec. 7.
Wednesday night's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.