Cole County Covid-19 Cases "Remain Low"

COLE COUNTY- Health officials from Cole County held its weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.
Cole County reported just one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday. In August, the county reported 20 or more cases 12 times. Cases boomed in November, with over 2,500 cases reported. February has seen just 93 cases through the first nine days of the month. The decline is in line with statewide trends of improved infection rates.
Cole County held a mass vaccination event last Friday at The Linc in Jefferson City. The event went “very well,” according to Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell.
Those vaccinated last Friday will receive their second dose on Feb. 26.
The new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was also discussed during the briefing. The county will continue to administer two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna until Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is approved by the FDA for emergency use.
SSM Health's Dr. Lenora Adams said Thursday that the CDC has updated guidelines for quarantining vaccinated individuals. Dr. Adams said, per the CDC, fully-vaccinated people, at least two weeks after and within three months of their second dose, while remaining asymptomatic, are not required to quarantine after exposure to someone COVID positive.
Campbell said the county is privy to changing weather conditions in regards to vaccination appointments.
“It just takes a little bit more planning,” she said.
Campbell said the county wants to avoid planning vaccinations and preparing doses with the possibility of weather-related cancellations.