JEFFERSON CITY - As Cole County Fair organizers prepare for it to open Monday, they said they hope to see more people attend this year compared to last year when there was a lot of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
"A big difference this year is, I think, is there is going to be a lot more people here this year than there was last year," Alicia Dudenhoffer, fair chairman said. "We're still taking the same safety precautions, there's going to be hand sanitizer and wash stations."
Dudenhoffer said they will also promote social distancing.
The fair runs all next week from July 26-31.
She said they hope most people in attendance are also vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But, if fairgoers are not, there will be a vaccination site at the fair open every day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"I hope it just brings awareness that that is going on...that it's safe to come out and get vaccinated," Dudenhoffer said. "There is a rise in cases, so we're hoping that people just come out and get vaccinated."
She said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also had an effect on the amount of staff members willing to work in the fair this year. That means most volunteers will have to work overtime.
Organizers estimate 2,000 people will attend each day. They said having fewer workers will make it harder on the staff.
"I think a lot of it, it's still the pandemic," Vicki Wells, assistant fair chairman said. "People are not wanting to get out with all these new variants, a lot of people are not wanting to work and get out with other people."
Some staff members will have to take on jobs they weren't scheduled to do such as drive in the carnival rides.
But the worker shortage isn't only affecting the fair. People who attend can also expect to see businesses advertising employment opportunities. The Department of Correction, for example, plans to host a stand at the fair to draw more potential employees.
"We're really short on our officers and cook staff, so it's causing a lot of overtime for our employees," Well said.
Organizers hope the fair will not only bring more employment opportunities to the city, but also an economic boost for the community after the pandemic.
For more information about the Cole County Fair, click here.