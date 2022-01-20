COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department hosted a virtual meeting Thursday with multiple hospitals and community leaders to update the community on COVID-19.
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Cole County's most recent 7-day positivity rate is 38.6%. In the 7 days before that, the positivity rate was 33.5%.
Cole County also ranked No. 5 in the state for new cases per capita in the past 7 days, according to DHSS.
Capital Region is just one of the hospitals that is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 surge.
"Capital Region and all of our healthcare facilities right now — their resources are being stretched to their limits," Dr. Randy Haight said.
It's not just a shortage of resources; it's now also a shortage of staff. As more doctors also come down with the virus, Capital Region is postponing elective surgeries. This saves resources for more urgent cases, like many unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
"Looking at our numbers since November, almost 75% of the patients who are being admitted have not been vaccinated," Dr. Haight said. "Since November, over 95% of our patients who have died from COVID have not been vaccinated."
It's a similar story at SSM Health - St. Mary's. Dr. Lenora Adams said people are underestimating the effects of omicron.
"During this surge, we surpassed our previous amount of patients that were admitted with COVID to the hospital." Dr. Adams said. "Some people think that the omicron is a mild variant, and it doesn't cause significant disease. That is not true."
St. Mary's recently hit a new hospitalization peak, with 47 people admitted with COVID-19. This beats hospitalizations at the peak of both previous surges.
"It also impacts young people." Dr. Adams said. "I'm very said to report we've had young people die from the omicron variant. We have young people in the ICU with the omicron variant."
Jefferson City Medical Group feels the effects on their wait times.
"JCMG is experiencing an extremely high number of patient encounters through our Express Care location, in which some cases is putting our wait time into several hours," Ron Rockwood said.
Representatives from Capital Region, SSM Health - St. Mary's and JCMG all recommended that people get vaccinated to combat this surge in hospitalizations. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin echoed this encouragement.
"This is something to take seriously," Tergin said. "If you're not vaccinated please do. As our hospitals have mentioned, that is the majority of people that are in the hospital right now."
For those looking to get tested for COVID-19, DHSS will have a site at the parking lot of the American Legion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.