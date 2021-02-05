JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County, with help from a number of organizations, held its vaccination clinic on Lincoln University's campus Friday at 8 a.m. The clinic was for those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2.
Unlike the Audrain County mass vaccination clinic last Friday, Cole County required participants to pre-register to receive a vaccine. Six thousand people registered for Friday's event via the Cole County Health Department's survey.
Due to short supply, Cole County prioritized people 65 and older and those with chronic conditions. This leaves 4,000 registered people without a vaccine.
For John Timbers, this event was the first he was able to actually get a slot for since the mass vaccinations began in Missouri. He's waited for this moment for two months.
“Relief. Being 69-years-old and knowing the importance of getting the vaccine, the waiting you know kind of takes a toll on you trying to make sure you get the vaccination," Timbers said.
While some waited months for Friday to come, others waited just weeks. Vikki and Thomas Pauley saw a post on Facebook about the event and registered right away.
"I keep telling him all the way up to the sidewalk, we're not done yet and this doesn't mean a change to what we've been doing," Vikki said after receiving her vaccine. "We continue to wear masks, continue to limit exposure and continue all of the safety mechanisms."
One woman left the clinic Friday smiling through her mask. Vivian Baugh said in her 87 years, she had never seen anything like this.
"I was scared of it. But I thought if they would do it [get vaccinated] then well COVID wouldn't have a place to live, so you better go do it," Baugh said.
Organizations like the Missouri National Guard, St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, Capital Region Medical Center and more staffed the event.
Those who were vaccinated Friday will return to the Linc in three weeks, Feb. 26, to receive their second dose.