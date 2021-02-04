JEFFERSON CITY – With help from a number of organizations, Cole County plans to vaccinate 2,000 people at The Linc on Friday.
Only those that pre-registered and received an appointment are eligible for the vaccine. Those eligible include those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 and 2.
Organizations like St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, Capital Region Medical Center, and more are staffing the event.
The Missouri National Guard will also help direct traffic and assist in administrative duties.
“We’re going to be helping direct traffic. We’re going to help direct people where they need to go. They’ll go in, get their vaccine, and we’ll be there to kind of direct them where to go once it’s done,” Lt. Col. Sonja Caballero said.
There are no more spots for Friday’s event. However, if you are on the waiting list for an appointment, you could get a call if there are extra doses.
“If we’re noticing at the end of the day that, you know, we have five vaccines laying there ready and we only have two [people] more coming, we start making phone calls,” Cole County Health Director Kristi Campbell said.
She said the health department has a list of thousands of people that are ready for the vaccine.
The event will use the Pfizer vaccine, which means those vaccinated Friday will return in three weeks for the second dose. However, Dr. Randall Haight with Capital Region Medical Center says no matter which vaccine an event has, you should go ahead and take it.
“Because of their similar efficacy, which is 95%, they are very similar. So, again we would encourage you to take whichever vaccine is available to you when you’re called to schedule your appointment,” he said.
There have been concerns of lying on pre-registration forms to jump the line to get vaccinated. Cole County health officials said that they will be checking for verification at the event, but there is not a specific way for them to verify listed health condition unless it’s through their primary care physician.
“I think the state realizes that in the instance of a mass vaccination event, which is a monumental task, that it’s impossible to micromanage at a very detailed level,” Dr. Lenora Adams of St. Mary’s Hospital said.
Cole County health officials encourage people to print off the consent form from their website to bring with them to the site. This will help speed up the process.
“If those people that are registered are not able to do that there will be forms on hand to be able to be filled out before the vaccination can occur," Campbell said.
Those eligible for Friday's event should enter through the roundabout on the southwest side of The Linc.
Ron Rockwood, Director of Medical Services at Jefferson City Medical Group, said everyone should also bring some patience.
“I would also say maybe bring some patience with you as well, I think, you know this is going to be the first time we’ve had an event on this scale in Jefferson City for some time,” Rockwood said.
The vaccination site will take place at The Linc on Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.