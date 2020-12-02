JEFFERSON CITY - Over 400 Cole County residents have signed a petition for the Cole County Commission to implement a mask mandate.
The petition comes as Cole County reported a record 22 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Four were community deaths and 18 were from long-term care facilities.
Cole is one of 105 counties in Missouri currently in the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report's "red zone" for case numbers.
The Cole County Commission released an advisory on Nov. 12 urging the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.
"This is not a mandate and does not include enforcement by the City or County; it is an advisory," the advisory stated in part. "Please do not call the Cole County Health Department with concerns about enforcement of this advisory."
The petitioners said they do not feel this advisory is enough.
"You just have too many people feeling that [wearing a mask] is not the way to go," said Suzanne Luther, a Jefferson City resident who signed the petition. "And in a situation like this, there's really not wiggle room."
The petition asks for a mandate "that masks be properly worn in all places of public accommodation."
Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman said the current advisory is adequate, and a mandate would not be able to be enforced.
"My sheriff's deputies, they're busy answering calls and doing all this other stuff," Bushman said. "They're not going to stop and give you a ticket for not wearing a mask. They're doing so much more already."
"If you can't enforce it, it's kind of a moot point because it's really the same as an advisory," he added.
Jefferson City resident Nancy Ames said a mandate still sends a stronger message, even if it can't be enforced.
"A mandate I think just comes on and sends a stronger message that this is a crisis, this is a life and death turmoil that we're in," Ames said.