COLUMBIA − Passengers at the Columbia Regional Airport were a mixed crowd of masks and no masks Tuesday.
This comes a day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's public transportation mask mandate, giving passengers the option to wear masks.
Angela Page still chose to wore a mask on her plane ride into COU since she said she’s in town to visit her grandmother.
“I’m actually going to go visit my grandmother this weekend. So I want to protect her, but in general, I don't feel too uncomfortable not having a mask on. But that was part of my choice today,” Page said.
Angela Hooks chose against wearing a mask on her flight from North Carolina into Columbia. However, she said most people were still wearing masks on the plane.
“The numbers are low enough that I don't see a need to wear a mask, since it's not as big as it was like two years ago now,” Hooks said.
Hooks said it did feel strange not wearing a mask on an airplane since she hasn’t in so long.
The Transportation Security Administration released a statement Monday saying it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.
“Due to [the] court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” TSA’s statement said.
American Airlines, the only airline that flies out of COU, also released a statement saying masks will not be required for team members or passengers on domestic flights. It mentioned that face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to certain international locations.
According to NBC News, these airlines have moved to mask optional operations:
- Delta Airlines
- United Airlines
- Alaska Airlines
- Jetblue Airlines
- American Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
Ride share companies are also dropping their mask mandates.
Uber and Lyft both released statements Tuesday saying passengers and drivers will have the option to mask. Both companies are also allowing riders to sit in the front seat again.
Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions and in those areas, the local regulations will apply.