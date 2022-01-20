Columbia Board of Education approves mask mandate, pay increase for some teachers

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Board of Education approved the district's temporary mask mandate and made changes to its teacher compensation plan in a work session Thursday morning.
The mask mandate will expire on Feb. 4.
Superintendent Brian Yearwood will also have the authority to extend the mask mandate by two weeks, until Feb. 18, if needed. Board member Blake Willoughby motioned to make the amendment, which was approved by the board.
The school board also voted to approve temporary compensation plans for teachers who take in extra students to their classroom or substitute in additional classes. These pay increases are for 10 weeks, or through the district's spring break.
This is to combat a low number of substitutes available in the district and across the state. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, the sub-fill rate is currently 54.1% for Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. There are currently 74 active staff cases and four staff members are in quarantine. Nearly half of those come from the elementary level.
Currently in elementary schools, students are split among remaining classrooms if a substitute teacher is not available.
Elementary teachers who take on additional students do not currently receive compensation.
The Board of Education voted to add a maximum additional compensation of $240 a week, or $48 per day, if a teacher brings additional students in his/her classroom.
At the secondary level, middle and high school teachers generally substitute during one of their two planning periods.
The current hourly rate of pay for covering a classroom during a planning period is $12, and the maximum additional compensation is capped at $120 a week.
The Board of Education voted to double the rate to $24 an hour, therefore increasing the maximum additional compensation to $240 a week.
The school board also approved the district's request for teacher workdays: Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25. There will also be additional early dismissal days on Feb. 9 and March 9.
The district said the current surge of the omicron variant has put a significant stress on the school system. CPS said staff have been performing duties well beyond their current assignments to cover vacancies.
By allowing these adjustments, 38.2 hours are left for future inclement weather days.