BOONE COUNTY- The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has extended the Public Health Order until 11:59 a.m. on May 12, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
All previous COVID-19 protocols remain in effect in Columbia and Boone County under these orders.
It was set to expire on Wednesday at 11:59 a.m.
According to a news release, Boone County has seen a "concerning" increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The 5-day rolling average of new cases dropped to a low of 5 on March 31, then rose to a 5-day average of 20 on April 9, representing a 300% increase.
The release also said the increase is "largely due to the 18 to 24-year-old population." That population makes up 19% of the Boone County population, but represent 44.7% of the new cases for the week of April 4. It is the highest percentage of new cases in this age group since the week of Sept. 7, 2020.
The release also mentioned the first case of the U.K. COVID-19 variant was reported in Boone County last week. According to the CDC, the variant is associated with increased transmissibility, meaning it can spread more quickly.
Ashton Day, a Health Educator with PHHS, said when making the decision to extend, rescind or modify the health order, the department looked at case counts, hospitalizations, deaths, positivity rate and also vaccinations across the county.
"It all definitely plays a role," Day said. "But yes, obviously those vaccination rates do play a role because we know there's evidence there that people are less likely to contract or transmit the virus if they've been fully vaccinated."
Health department director Stephanie Browning said the county has made great progress on vaccinating the community, but only a quarter of the population has full protection. Boone County currently is ranked No. 1 in state jurisdictions for the initiated vaccination rate, 38.4%.
"Extending the orders gives more of our community the opportunity to be fully protected against the virus to help us move forward," Browning said in the release.
The health order that will be extended on Wednesday includes a mask mandate. Day said the department is unsure when the mandate will be removed. She said the percentage of people vaccinated in the county will decide that date.
"We don't have an exact metric in mind yet," Day said. "A lot of the leading experts across the country are still kinda trying to figure out that magic number. Some say 60% of the population. Some say as much as 80% or 90%."