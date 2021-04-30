COLUMBIA- The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will make an announcement Monday in regard to the current health orders.
The most recently activated health ordinance began April 14. The health order has 21 sections and includes regulations for mask wearing.
It is important to note the ordinance has not been updated since the CDC updated its outdoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
The current order expires May 12 at 11:59 a.m. The health department could rework these requirement before then on Monday.
Health department educator Ashton Day said she can't share much about what is to come on Monday, but she did say that every decision went into Monday's announcement was influenced by the numbers.
"More than anything, we're really excited about our vaccination rates. They continue to increase every day in Boone County. We're one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, in our region, as a whole is doing really well," Day said.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, Boone County is leading the state in vaccinations with 137,605 total vaccines administered. This number translates to 43.8% of the who have started the vaccine process and 33.3% who have completed the process.
Along with vaccination statistics, the department reviewed COVID-19 case numbers. As of Friday, there were 86 active cases in Boone County and 12 hospitalizations, with one of those being a Boone County residents.
Day also said that even though the numbers look good or like there is progress people still need to consider that testing is not as accessible or widespread and that could also be affecting the numbers in the state.
The meeting will discuss the current ordinance with Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, and Columbia/Boone County PHHS Director Stephanie Browning.
"People are always welcome to email or call the city or our [health] department with any thoughts they may have," Day said of people who may have question or concerns.
It will be held at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Columbia City Hall. It will be livestreamed on KOMU.com.