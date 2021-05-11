COLUMBIA - Starting Wednesday, businesses in Columbia will be able to set their own restrictions regarding masks and social distancing.
Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced last week that the city would not extend the current health order after it expires at 11:59 a.m. on May 12. This is due to declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department said it will give recommendations rather than orders.
“Wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings are still the best ways to keep our loved ones safe," Browning said at the briefing last week. "We'll keep working on education and vaccination."
KOMU 8 talked to restaurants in downtown Columbia about their plans for operating when the health order expires. Many said they would keep doing business as usual; requiring masks, enforcing social distancing, lowered capacity.
“We’re going to try and go business as usual,” Munir Mohammad, owner of Shortwave Coffee, said. “We’re just going to wait and see what happens. It’s a big change health wise and socially”.
“We’re going to keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing,” James Yates, Pizza Tree manager, said.
Yates believes the health order is expiring too soon, and he wasn't alone in that thought.
“My thoughts were that it is maybe a little too soon,” Sagua La Grande Cuban Café Co-Owner Greg Butler said.
Butler says his restaurant will reassess their rules in two weeks, when they can see how things are going in Columbia.
Other businesses like Main Squeeze, Skylark Book Shop and Sycamore will keep the same COVID-19 restrictions in place after the order expires as well.
There are a few downtown businesses that say once the health order expires they will go back to their normal operations with no restrictions.
“We will be going 100% back to normal,” a Silverball manager told KOMU 8.
Two managers from Willie’s & Fieldhouse Bar said that after being closed for the majority of the pandemic, they are excited about going back to normal. They made it clear there will be no masks required when the order expires.
There are varying levels of comfortability with the ease of the restrictions by many employees and business owners in Columbia.
“All of our employees don’t feel comfortable without masks,” Addison Sircy, a Sparky’s Ice Cream employee, said.
Sparky’s has decided to keep a mask requirement but will increase the capacity inside the shop. The current capacity inside their store is six people at a time.
Masks will still be required in city buildings and on public transit.
In Boone County, 45.1% of residents have received at least one dose, which is the highest rate of all counties in Missouri.