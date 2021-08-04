COLUMBIA - The City Manager’s Office will require masks in all city buildings beginning Aug. 9.
With Boone County experiencing the fast-spreading delta variant and a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases, the city believes a mask mandate is the best way to protect its citizens. As of Tuesday, the county had 849 active cases, the highest since early January.
City Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss an ordinance that would impose a citywide mandate. It will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the council chambers.
On July 7, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued a public health advisory, which recommends the following steps:
- Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking.
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- Stay home when you are sick. Get tested if you have symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
- Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.
You can find information about vaccination locations on the KOMU 8 Vaccine Page.