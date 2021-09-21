COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council discussed how it might spend $25 million it received from the federal government at its meeting Monday night.
The FY2022 budget was approved, but the discussions on how to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds will continue.
The city has already receive $12.5 million and will receive the same amount next year. It all must be spent within four years.
Residents are worried the money is not going to be used appropriately. Some shared their concerns about poverty and unemployment among the Black community.
"The fact that our Black community has such a high rate of unemployment and high rate of family poverty is that your budget seems out of aliment on terms of how much is being spent on those areas," a Columbia resident said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Sydney Olsen, the city's public information officer, said the council did not reach a decision Monday night because they need to hear more residents' opinions.
The city plans to spend $3 million in resolving issues surrounding the homeless population. For some residents, this is not enough.
"$3 million, is that enough? Is that appropriate?" A resident asked at the meeting.
Olsen said the city is listening to all the feedback residents are giving, and the council is not in any rush to make a decision.
"We want to make sure that the final decision is the best for everyone," Olsen said.
The council has held three public hearings on the funds. At its next meeting on Oct. 4, the council will continue talks on how to spend the APRA funds.