COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to vote on $200,000 in grant funding for increased vaccination assistance at its meeting Monday.

According to Monday's agenda, this would provide funding from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to support local efforts to plan, develop and maintain vaccinations in Boone County.

Based on the contract, proposed in the agenda, the funding won't exceed $197,913 through Jan. 31, 2024.

The vaccine is free to those who receive it, but the county pays to give those shots at neighborhood clinics, which have been held weekly.

Sara Humm, with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, says the funding will be used all sorts of ways if it is approved by the council.

"Ideally that would fund staff health educators specifically to oversee some of our outreach and education, things like the vaccine ambassador program and other sorts of vaccine education, vaccine outreach," Humm said. "It also could provide some funding for nurses to actually do those vaccinations."

KOMU 8 also asked the health department how much it typically costs for one person to get vaccinated in the county.

"If we have a clinic that has about 20 people who are vaccinated, say that clinic is four hours, and we have two nurses, the cost of that would be about $425," Humm said. "That would be about $21 per person."

That price tag only covers giving out the shots, not what the government paid to secure the vaccines.

KOMU 8 will stream Monday's council meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and the KOMU 8 streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.