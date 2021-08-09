COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council did not pass a mask mandate at its meeting Monday night.

The council had three yes votes from councilmembers Skala, Fowler and Waner, and three no votes from Mayor Treece and council members Ptizer and Peters.

The ordinance needed a six-sevenths majority to pass, meaning since only six members were present, all of them would have needed to vote in favor for it to pass.

A memo from the city manager and city staff that was submitted as a supporting document on the agenda said "city staff does not recommend passage of the ordinance."

The mask mandate was the only item on the special meeting's agenda.

Director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Stephanie Browning gave a staff report at the beginning of the meeting.

"I don't believe that a mask mandate is going to significantly increase mask wearing," Browning said. "It's going to take a significant amount of our staff time... I really just believe our time is better spent working on education, outreach and vaccination."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The council heard from no public commenters.

The council suspended public comment, citing the audience's actions as the reason. A number of people in the audience were not wearing masks, which are required in public buildings. In addition, some of the audience members interrupted speakers.

Council member Skala moved to table the motion. No one seconded the motion, so the bill was not tabled.

The council was considering the mandate due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases paired with a vaccination rate that is less than the national average. Boone County's current full vaccination rate sits at 47.7%.

The ordinance would have gone into effect immediately and lasted for 30 days, which would have been Sept. 8.

If it had passed, everyone 5 years and older would have had to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when within 6 feet of people they do not live with. There would have been exceptions for eating and drinking, exercise and medical conditions that prevent people from wearing a mask.

There would have been a maximum $15 fine for individuals and $100 fine for business that don't comply.

However, at the council meeting last week, Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services director Stephanie Browning spoke about the difficulties with enforcing the previous mask mandate, which ended May 12, 2021.

"We never had the mechanism or the tools to enforce it," Browning said about the previous mask mandate the city had in place.

The meeting began at 7 p.m. at City Hall and lasted until shortly after the council voted at 7:30 p.m.