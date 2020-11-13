COLUMBIA- Columbia/Boone County has extended the current public health order for an additional three weeks, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The current public health order is set to expire Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Local officials gathered Friday afternoon at Columbia City Hall to discuss COVID-19.
Officials included Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, University of Missouri President and Chancellor Mun Choi, MU Health Care Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Stevan Whitt, Boone Hospital Center RN Laura Noren and Columbia Public Schools Superintedent Dr. Peter Stiepleman.
During the briefing, Director Browning produced a stack of papers to show how many cases were added in the last week alone.
She went on to say if the current trends continue, the county will look at more restrictions, but most of the problems are with people going out of the county where restrictions aren’t in place.
Mayor Treece encouraged altering Thanksgiving traveling plans and avoiding large family gatherings altogether. He also mentioned the increasing cases in public schools, at MU, in city government positions and businesses is 'not sustainable.'
“Simply put: we’re going the wrong way," Treece said.
President Choi said 'thinning the student population' by sending MU students home for virtual learning after Thanksgiving break is necessary to allow a safe return in spring 2021.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.