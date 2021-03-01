COLUMBIA- Columbia’s current health order is in effect until this Thursday, March 4.
Multiple modifications and extensions have been made to the health ordinance ever since it was passed back in June of 2020. A mask mandate was added to the ordinance in Columbia on July 10 and Boone County in late November. The most recent change extended how late bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the public health order has been extended 12 times since its initial date with each order in effect for three weeks.
Boone County has seen a drop in daily positive COVID-19 cases since the initial ordinance. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County's weekend update on March 1.
KOMU 8 News spoke to City Council member Dr. Betsy Peters (Ward 6) about the upcoming council meeting and what direction the new ordinance will lean toward.
"I was really pleased to hear those numbers, because that means we don't have to go backwards. So if we can stay the same, or move forward and become a little more lenient, allow a few more people together, that would be great," Peters said.
There are 139 active cases, which is the lowest number of active cases in the county since early July, according to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
"We are going in the right direction we seem to be with decreasing cases in spite of opening up the city more so hopefully we can continue both to decrease cases and be able to go back to a more normal lifestyle," Dr. Peters said.
According to CDC data, Missouri now ranks second lowest in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 7 days.
Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, spoke with KOMU 8 News and said things are looking more positive.
"When we're looking at what to do with the next health order, we take into consideration a lot of data and the trends that we're seeing over the last several weeks. Right now, that information is looking pretty good," Humm said.
When taking a look at trends, health officials tend to look at the active number of cases and the five-day averages to see if there are any spikes.
"We don't want to just ease all restrictions, and you know, have it be a free for all, and then we immediately see a spike. One of the things we do look at is what are some steps that we can take, that we feel like are manageable, and that we feel like the data supports we that we can take that step in," Humm said.
According to Humm, a decrease in college student cases also plays a role in the updated health order.
"One of the things that we were also really encouraged by is that we did not see a large spike in positive COVID cases when students moved back for the spring semester. We did see a spike in the fall semester when students moved to campus," Humm said.
Two weeks ago, inclement weather closed multiple vaccination sites, but according to Humm, things are caught back up.
"For that one week, we didn't get any vaccinations that we were planning to get. However, those vaccinations did come in the next week. And so right now, we're pretty well caught up with distributing those vaccines here locally," Humm said.