COLUMBIA- MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold vaccination events this week, in conjunction with the state's hospital vaccination distribution program.
Those eligible are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2.
MU Health Care is scheduled to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The health care company will hold events on Friday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Invitations to MU Health Care's event were sent last week, and more invitations will be emailed early this week.
Boone Hospital Center is scheduled to receive a vaccine allotment this week. The hospital will hold a vaccination event at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Invitations to BHC's event will be emailed early this week.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS is also scheduled to receive 200 doses this week and will administer vaccines at the health department building.
Invitations to PHHS' event will be sent early this week.