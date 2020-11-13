COLUMBIA - Local officials will speak about COVID-19 and announce new health orders at a news conference Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from the City of Columbia, speakers include Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, University of Missouri President and Chancellor Mun Choi, and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning.
Education and health care representatives will also be present and speaking, according to the release.
The news conference will be at City Hall, with masks and social distancing in place.
KOMU 8 News will livestream the press conference, starting at 3 p.m.