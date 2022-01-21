COLUMBIA - Friday marks the first of three teacher work days for Columbia Public Schools.
The work days were announced last week and were officially added to the CPS school year calendar on Thursday.
"Student and staff absences, as well as all other pressures continue to increase. In preparation for the remainder of this variant peak, we are making adjustments to our current school year calendar to provide some relief for our schools and our staff," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in message to parents last week.
Learning Star Preschool in Columbia provides a place for elementary school students to stay after school before parents can pick them up, but the days off caught the preschool off-guard.
"It wasn't already on that school calendar as a day off," Learning Star director Michelle Lally said. "We didn't have the chance to either hire for it or make arrangements for teachers to be available for those days."
Lally said Learning Star Preschool had to change its hours due to the late notice.
"The challenge comes in when we don't have a plan for staffing," Lally said.
On a normal day, the preschool is open for elementary students from 3:20 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
"We didn't have extra hands on deck the same way we would if we weren't in the middle of a pandemic," Lally said.
The preschool opened two hours early on Friday.
"We're opening at 1:15 which is clearly earlier than usual," Lally said.
Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25 were also added as teacher workdays.
The preschool will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on those two days.
"The last minute part is a challenge," Lally said.
The preschool is also dealing with staff issues similar to CPS.
"We're both in this sticky situation where staffing is challenging," Lally said.