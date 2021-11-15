COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will host in-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning Monday.
Mill Creek Elementary will host its clinic from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., while Cedar Ridge Elementary's will go from 1 to 3 pm.
"This is really a great opportunity for families to have their child vaccinated at school and take care of that while they're there, so that they don't have to take extra time out of their day or weekends to get that done," Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, said.
One CPS parent said his daughter has been waiting to get vaccinated.
"She knows we all have the vaccine and it's something she really wants to do her part to help fight this things so we can get all over it. So when they announced they were giving out the vaccines at school, she was just so excited. She literally started bouncing up and down on the couch," Adam Simmons said.
The health department will distribute the Pfizer vaccine doses to participating Boone County public schools and some private schools. The dosage of the vaccine will depend on the students' age.
"So, one of the reasons that we do vaccinations in schools, especially with these COVID vaccines, and what we've done for the past 13 years with the flu shots, is really about accessibility and breaking down barriers for families... A kid's parent maybe works a couple of jobs, and so getting them to a doctor or pharmacy would be really difficult, or maybe a parent who has several children, and it would take a lot of time out of their day to get their kiddos vaccinated," Humm said.
Simmons said he plans to have his daughter vaccinated and that the decision was simple.
"It was really easy to decide to get her the vaccine because we all want to be as protected as possible. There's also somebody in her extended family on her mom's side that is immunocompromised so had to be real careful around her," he said.
Humm said to keep in mind some of short-term side effects a child could experience after receiving the vaccine: a sore arm, chills or fever. She said it typically lasts 24 to 48 hours.
If parents have questions about their child's vaccination or to see if their school is participating, Humm recommends calling their school nurse.
"... it's important to note that even though we're doing these school based COVID vaccine clinics, that parents can take their kids elsewhere. There are other vaccinators locally that are offering the vaccine for the five to 11-year-olds as well," Humm said.
The current list of vaccine clinics in schools:
First dose locations, dates and times:
- Mill Creek Elementary School, November 15, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary School, November 15, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Roseta, November 16, 8:30 a.m.
- CORE, November 16, 1:45 p.m.
- Parkade Elementary School, November 16, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Paxton Keely Elementary School, November 17, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Russell Boulevard Elementary School, November 17, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Ridgeway Elementary School, November 18, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Grant Elementary School, November 18, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge Elementary School, November 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Shepard Boulevard Elementary School, November 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Beulah Ralph Elementary School, November 22, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Benton STEM Elementary School, November 22, noon to 2 p.m.
- Midway Heights Elementary School, November 23, 8 to 10 a.m.
- New Haven Elementary School, November 23, noon to 2 p.m.
- Eliot Battle Elementary School, November 29, 8 to 10 a.m.
- West Boulevard Elementary School, November 29, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Smithton Middle School, November 30, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Fairview Elementary School, November 30, 1 to 3 p.m.
- John Warner Middle School, December 1, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Locust Street Elementary School, December 1, noon to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson Middle School, December 2, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, December 2, noon to 2 p.m.
- Gentry Middle School, December 3, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, December 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oakland Middle School, December 6, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Blue Ridge Elementary School, December 6, 1 to 3 p.m.
- West Middle School, December 7, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Douglass High School, December 7, 10:30 a.m.
- Derby Ridge Elementary School, December 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Lange Middle School, December 8, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Rock Bridge High School, December 9, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Battle High School, December 10, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Hickman High School, December 11, 9 to 11 a.m.
Second dose locations, dates and times:
- Roseta, January 4, 8:30 a.m.
- CORE, January 4, 1:45 p.m.
- Paxton Keely Elementary School, January 5, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Russell Boulevard Elementary School, January 5, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Ridgeway Elementary School, January 6, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Grant Elementary School, January 6, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge Elementary School, January 7, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Shepard Boulevard Elementary School, January 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mill Creek Elementary School, January 10, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary School, January 10, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Midway Heights Elementary School, January 11, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Parkade Elementary School, January 11, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Beulah Ralph Elementary School, January 12, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- New Haven Elementary School, January 12, noon to 2 p.m.
- Eliot Battle Elementary School, January 13, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Benton STEM Elementary School, January 13, noon to 2 p.m.
- Smithton Middle School, January 14, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Fairview Elementary School, January 14, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Hickman High School, January 18, 9 to 11 a.m.
- West Boulevard Elementary School, January 18, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- John Warner Middle School, January 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Locust Street Elementary School, January 19, noon to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson Middle School, January 20, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, January 20, noon to 2 p.m.
- Gentry Middle School, January 21, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, January 21, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oakland Middle School, January 24, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Blue Ridge Elementary School, January 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
- West Middle School, January 25, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Douglass High School, January 25, 10:30 a.m.
- Lange Middle School, January 26, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Derby Ridge Elementary School, January 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge High School, January 27, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Battle High School, January 28, 9 to 11 a.m.