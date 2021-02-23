COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reached its lowest 14-day case rate since it started tracking last August.
On Saturday, the dashboard reported a 14-day rate of 18.9 cases per 10,000 people. On Monday, it came up a small amount, now sitting at 19.1.
CPS is hopeful that a 5-day school week can return this semester. Right now, elementary students are in-seat four days a week. Middle and high school students are in a hybrid system, where they attend class in-seat two days a week and learn from home the rest of the week.
During a presentation last week, Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman said the health department supports the district staying in its current format until all CPS employees have been vaccinated.
The Board of Education will meet on March 8 to discuss the district's current COVID status. Any decision about schedule changes would not come before then. The district resumed classes under its current model on Jan. 19.
According to the dashboard, the district currently has seven active cases among staff and 11 among students.
As of Feb. 14, 18.2% of CPS staff, substitutes and bus drivers have been vaccinated.