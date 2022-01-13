COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools has reinstated its mask mandate following a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to an email sent to the CPS community.
The district will require masks starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Feb. 4. Masks must be worn inside all school and district buildings, as well as school buses. The district will provide a mask to those who need them.
There are currently 348 active student cases with 89 in quarantine and 105 active staff cases with three in quarantine, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker. The Boone County community broke its own record on Thursday with 3,308 active cases.
"For the last week, our districtwide student absences have been steady at approximately 20% of students absent each day. We are experiencing short-term staffing challenges as employees are also impacted by the virus," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said.
The Columbia Board of Education voted in December to remove the mask requirements from district buildings when students returned to the classroom on Jan. 4.
The district said the removal of the mask mandate was due to the increased vaccine availability, not due to Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against the district and his ongoing demands to remove mask mandates. He dropped the lawsuit after the board voted to rescind the mask mandate.
Students at high schools across the district held walkouts this week and protested against the lack of a mask requirement. One Battle student told KOMU 8 that they wanted to get their message out there.
"Walkouts have occurred at all three high schools," Ada Chapman said. "To continue to ignore that is to blatantly disrespect the people that you are elected to represent."
More than 2,000 parents and students also signed a Change.org petition that asked for the Board of Education for an emergency meeting to vote on a mask mandate and COVID-19 policies. The board did not address it at its meeting on Monday.
In a statement signed by nine CPS high schoolers following the mask requirement announcement, students said they were pleased and "excited" to see the mask mandate return.
"We knew we had to make our voices heard, so we walked. We didn’t just walk for ourselves and fellow students though, we walked for the staff and teachers who were putting their health on the line to work, and we walked for the 13,510 Missourians and the 12,300 children who had their lives taken by COVID-19," the students said.
The students said the mask mandate should be in effect until COVID cases decline considerably.
"Just two weeks will do little in the long run to limit the spread of COVID in our schools. We say this not just to the CPS School Board but also to the Missouri State School Board and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a mask mandate will save lives," the statement said.
In Thursday's email, Yearwood asks parents to help reduce the amount of contract tracing required due to exposure by completing morning self-checks prior to sending them to school and to review their child's symptoms daily.
The email said through the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project, which studies Columbia's wastewater, there are indications that the community has "two to three weeks to manage and mitigate the omicron variant before it peaks and we start to see a decline in cases."
Yearwood also said the Columbia Board of Education will consider a formal adoption of emergency interventions and revisions to the district's COVID response plan at its Jan. 20 regular work session meeting.
Jefferson City School District also reinstated its mask mandate Thursday, following a similar decision from Helias High School. Both requirements are until further notice.