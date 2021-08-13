COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools will require masks this fall, according to an email sent from the district Friday afternoon.

Masking will begin Monday, Aug. 16, with classes beginning for most students on Aug. 24.

“So we have an entire page at the end of our plan that indicates all the people that we spoke to from pediatric virologists, to our local health officials and we’ve just consulted with a number of people on this mask and reentry plan and we feel pretty confident that as part of a layered mitigation strategy this will help keep our student and stuff in seat, in-person learning, with their peers and their teachers," Aurora Meyer, CPS Communications Manager, said to KOMU 8..

The district will require masks for all students and adults, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors and on school buses. Masks will not required while outdoors.

"So for the beginning of the school year, our students and staff and all visitors will be required to wear masks as part of our layered mitigation strategies," Meyer said.

The district says it has spent the last several weeks closely monitoring transmission in the community and consulting with medical and health professionals. It also says since there is a high community transmission rate of the delta variant, they want to have as little interruption as possible due to illness and quarantining.

"Wearing masks indoors is one mitigation strategy that will provide an additional layer of protection to keep all students and staff safe and in school," the email said.

CPS says the decision is not "a forever decision, but it is a decision that is currently necessary." The district will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate the decision at a later date.

"For now, our goal is to welcome everyone back and keep our scholars safely in our schools learning," the email said. "We want to start the year together, in person, and do our best to keep it that way."

As of Friday, Aug. 13, CPS' 14-day case rate is 55.1, while the 7-day case rate is 27. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 10 positive student cases and five students are quarantining. There are nine positive staff cases and four staff members in quarantine.

Masks will be available for those who need them, and students will be provided with "mask breaks" during the school day, the email said. Those with special accommodations can work with their specific school to address their needs.

Regarding quarantining and testing positive, the district released these guidelines:

Quarantine is NOT required for fully vaccinated individuals who have no symptoms.

Quarantine is NOT required for individuals who consistently and correctly wear a mask and are 3 feet or more from a positive individual for less than 15 minutes of cumulative time within a 24-hour period and have no symptoms.

Quarantine is NOT required for individuals who have tested positive and have completed their isolation period within in the last 3 months and have no symptoms.

Contact tracing is done for those not wearing a mask, within 3 feet of the positive individual, indoors, for a cumulative time of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period.

The district will continue with a 10-day quarantine if an individual is exposed to the virus or a 7-day quarantine if the individual obtains a negative PCR test between days 5 and 7 and shows no symptoms. Both the 10-day and the 7-day quarantine protocols also require an individual to wear a mask through day 14.

The district continues to encourage all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. A list of mid-Missouri vaccination events can be found on KOMU.com/Vaccine.

“So we’ve released our full detailed plan ... and in that full plan, details on what we will do in instances of exposure, quarantine," Meyer said. "And one of the things that will help keep our students in school for as long as possible, in-seat, learning with their peers and their teachers is vaccinations. So if you aren’t vaccinated please go get vaccinated for your community and to keep our students in school."

The district's full set of COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.