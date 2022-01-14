COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools will take off three days starting next Friday, Jan. 21 following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the district.
CPS students will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to an email from Superintendent Brian Yearwood. Instead, these days will serve as teacher work days.
"Student and staff absences, as well as all other pressures continue to increase. In preparation for the remainder of this variant peak, we are making adjustments to our current school year calendar to provide some relief for our schools and our staff," Yearwood said.
The district will also add two early release days on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, March 9, the email said. These early release days will allow the district to have one early release day per month so teachers can have additional time to work.
According to the district's COVID-19 tracker, 351 students are COVI9 positive and another 90 are in quarantine. The district reports 94 positive staff cases and two staff members are in quarantine.
This announcement comes just a day after the district reinstated its mask mandate effective Jan. 18.
The Board of Education will formally vote to approve the schedule changes at its next work session on Jan. 20.
For those who attend Adventure Club, the team said it is considering the changes and will make a decision by late afternoon Tuesday.