COLUMBIA - As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread nationwide, airliners have been forced to make changes.
Over the busiest weekend of the year for airports, more than 1,500 flights were canceled due to outbreaks of COVID-19 amongst flight staffs.
Columbia Regional Airport is not the size of O'Hare International Airport or Los Angeles International Airport, but it still has two major carriers in American Airlines and United Airlines.
COU has had to cancel two flights since Friday, the most recent being an American Airlines flight bound to Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday.
RaSheena Hern, who flew in from Dallas on Sunday, said while she has not had to deal with a flight cancelation, she has had other issues.
"Well I haven't had any cancellations, but my flight was delayed today," Hern said. "That was a bit of a small issue, but we made it in safe and sound."
Many passengers are being warned of unexpected cancellations and Hern knows that with a pandemic still going on, it is vital to stay calm.
"You have to just be patient because we are still in a pandemic," Hern said. "Depending on where you are flying to, the weather could also be your reasoning for the delay or cancellation."
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the new variant does lead to a higher risk of catching COVID-19 while flying.
David Powell, medical adviser to the IATA, says while the potential of catching COVID-19 has increased due to the spread of the omicron variant, so has going to a grocery store.
For Hern, while she knows the risk has grown, she likely will not stop flying anytime soon.
"I'm going to keep following the same safety precautions," Hern said. "I'm a person who likes to fly and as long as I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing and everyone else is, as far as the safety precautions, I feel we will be okay."
Before departing for your planned flight, check with your airliner or you can visit websites that actively track flight routes, such as FlightAware.