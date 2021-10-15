COLUMBIA - Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, masks will no longer be required in most city of Columbia buildings.
Although the mask requirement is rescinded, they will still be strongly recommended, according to a news release from the city.
Masks will still be required inside of transportation hubs like airports, on public transportation, and in health care facilities like Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Public Health and Human Services recommends taking these steps to combat the virus:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- Stay home when you are sick. Get tested if you have symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
- Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.