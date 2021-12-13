COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted to end the district's mask requirements at its meeting Monday night.
Federal mandates still require masks on school busses.
The board voted to extend and alter the district's Covid response plan, which is what masking policies fall under. The changes to the districts plan also include changing the quarantine requirements to only include close contacts who are Covid-positive or symptomatic.
Della Streaty-Wilhoit, a board member, said the decision on having the mask mandate in place has been difficult for everyone.
"How do we do the best job for our scholars and work with the community for our scholars and not create chaos?," Streaty-Wilhoit said.
Several people from public comment voiced their frustrations about the mask mandate for students and teachers.
"Not a person in this room definitely knows the answers to today's challenges, so all we can do is give it our best shot," Al Plummer said.
Other people thanked CPS for the safety protocols that were in place to keep students and faculty safe, including Mary Ratliff of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP.
Parts of the plan that will not change include trying to keep students in stable groups so they have a lower number of close contacts.
The changes take effect Jan. 4, 2022. Board member David Seamon proposed the Feb. 14 start date because it is two weeks after the final vaccination clinic at CPS schools, but his motion did not pass.
Numerous public commenters brought up recent legal action from Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt.
A Columbia judge denied Schmitt's request to immediately end the masking policy in September. Schmitt sent another cease and desist letter last week.